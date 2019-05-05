Pawcatuck - Angela D. (Rathbun) Havens, 54 of Pequot Trail, Pawcatuck, died peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer Friday, April 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Westerly, R.I. June 8, 1964, she was the daughter of Phillip E. Rathbun and Ilona C. (Groth) Rathbun.



Angela graduated from Stonington High with the Class of 1982. While in high school, she was an accomplished alto, singing and competing with the Stonington High School Chorus at many competitions throughout New England. She later went on to graduate from Stone College in New Haven and had worked as an Administrative Assistant in the Trust and Investment office at the Washington Trust Bank for many years. She went to work for Ship Analytics Inc., until deciding to follow her passion of animals by taking a position at the late Fin and Feather in Groton. Angela spent her childhood growing up in Wequetequock with her late sister, Ramona Rathbun Stevens. She enjoyed time spent with family, especially time spent at Sandy Point every summer.



Besides her parents, she will be sadly missed by her daughter, Nicole (Havens) Jordan; son in-law, Zak Jordan of Gales Ferry; and her longtime companion, Timothy Carty of Pawcatuck.



Angela's family will greet family and friends at a celebration of life from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI .



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:



L+M Waterford Cancer Care Center



230 Waterford Parkway South



