Montville - Angela Rose Belardo, age 43, passed away Mar. 24, 2019, at the William Backus Hospital, where she lost her battle with pneumonia and heart disease. Angela was a loving daughter, mother, sister, and friend.



She is survived by her four children, Matthew Belardo, of Montville, Taylor Hirschfeld, of New London, Mellinda Hirschfeld, of Norwich, and Joseph Hirschfeld, of Montville. She is also survived by her parents, Mary Belardo-Fisher and James Fisher, of Milford, N.H.; her three brothers, Raymond Belardo, of Montville, John Belardo, of Montville, and Christopher Belardo of Montville; and her sister, Elizabeth (Lisa) Belardo of Norwich. Angela leaves behind 8 nieces and nephews, Marcus, Raymond, Jason, Chelsea, Lily, Natalia, John and Amaya, as well as countless friends of her children that she took in over the years and cared for as her own. Angela is predeceased by her father, Raymond Belardo. Angela will be dearly missed by those she has left behind.



Services will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her honor to the Connecticut Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Rd., Quaker Hill, CT 06375, as Angela was an avid animal lover.



