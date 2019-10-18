|
|
Fitchburg, Mass. - Angela "Angie" (Gianiou) Thomas, 77, passed away Oct. 15, at UMass Medical Center in Worcester, Mass.
Angie was born Feb. 2, 1942, in Volos, Greece, daughter of John and Katherine (Colonis) Gianiou.
In 1954 she arrived into Ellis Island in New York from Greece.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, George H. Thomas of Fitchburg, Mass.; son Harry Thomas and his wife Sandra of Frontenac, Mo.; daughter Katherine Thomas of Fitchburg, Mass.; sister Clara Krotsis of New London; three grandchildren, Luke Thomas of Plano, Texas, Zachary Thomas of New York City, N.Y.; Alexia Thomas of Frontenac, Mo.; nephew John Krotsis and wife Janis of Groton; and nephew Jim Krotsis and wife Diane of New London. She had many cousins and dearest friends from New London and Fitchburg, Mass. area that remained close to her throughout her life. Mrs. Thomas is predeceased by her sister Bessie Gianiou.
She adored and loved her family and took exceptional pride as YiaYia to her three grandchildren. Upon arrival into the USA, Angie went to school at St Basil's Academy in Garrison, N.Y. Angie and George met in New London and were married there at St Sophia Greek Orthodox Church Feb. 17, 1963. The have made Fitchburg, Mass. their home since. Angie was the co-owner with her husband of Pops Pizza in Fitchburg, Mass.
She was an active member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Fitchburg, Mass. often working at the Greek Festivals. She was also a member of the Daughters of Penelope.
A funeral service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1319 Main St., Fitchburg, MA. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Fitchburg, MA. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg, MA.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1319 Main St., Fitchburg, MA 01420.
Published in The Day on Oct. 18, 2019