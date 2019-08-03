|
Groton - Angelina B. Fulton, 99, formerly of Mitchell St., Groton, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Groton Regency.
Mrs. Fulton was born Dec. 6, 1919, in New London, the daughter of Nicholas and Antoinette Apicelli. She Married Chester Fulton in 1943, he predeceased her in 2004 after 61 years of marriage. She lived her whole life in Groton, working at various jobs in the school system and at Electric Boat. Her life's work was caring for her husband and her two sons, Joseph and David and later in life her five grandchildren. She loved watching New York Yankees and Giants as well as playing golf with Chet and in her various woman's leagues over the years.
Mrs. Fulton is survived by her son, David and wife Terry Fulton of Groton; daughter-in-law Kathy Fulton of Old Lyme; her granddaughter Heather; grandsons, Nicholas, Joel, Kevin and Brian; as well as three great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son Joseph; her three brothers; and her two sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Sacred Heart Church, 56 Sacred Heart Dr., Groton. Burial will follow in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery, Groton.
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, New London is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Aug. 3, 2019