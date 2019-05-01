Home

Norwich - Angelina Gonsalves Gomez, 91, fell asleep in death Sunday, April 14 at Fairview Nursing Home in Groton.

She was born Oct. 29. 1927, in Prov., R.I., daughter of the late Virginia (Williams) and Antonio Gonsalves Penha. On Sept. 7, 1946, she married her husband, George, who predeceased her in 2008. They were married 62 years.

She is survived by son, George A. Gomez, Jr.; daughters, JoycAnn Laroco, and Jacqueline McKee; three sisters; two brothers; eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 4:30 Saturday, May 4 at the Preston Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, of which she was a faithful and devoted member. Her ashes will be laid to rest alongside her husband Monday, May 6th at the Maple Wood Cemetery. This is a private ceremony limited to family.
Published in The Day on May 1, 2019
