Angelina Marie Maiorano


1923 - 2020
Angelina Marie Maiorano Obituary
New London - Angelina Marie Maiorano, 96 of New London, entered eternal life Feb. 7, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 6, 1923, in New London the daughter of the late Rosario and Maria (Geraci) DiMaggio. She was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas Maiorano. Mrs. Maiorano worked for years as a waitress, last working for the Holiday Inn.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. The funeral will assemble at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church. Interment is in St. Mary Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in Monday's edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Feb. 9, 2020
