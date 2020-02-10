|
|
New London - Angelina Marie Maiorano, 96, of New London, entered eternal life Feb. 7, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 6, 1923, in New London, the daughter of the late Rosario and Maria (Geraci) DiMaggio. She was united in marriage April 25, 1959, to Nicholas Maiorano; he predeceased her in 1986.
Mrs. Maiorano worked for many years as a waitress, last working for the Holiday Inn and retiring at the age of 70. She was a member and past president of the former Emblem Club, where she received the Gold Star Award; a member of the former Sons of Italy, Tussana Hall; and a den mother for the Cub Scouts. She later volunteered for the in New London until the age of 90.
She is survived by her three sons, Abbot DiNoto of New London, Ronald DiNoto of Niantic and Russell DiNoto of Waterford; six grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by ten siblings: Baldassaro, Rosario, Maria, Rosario Jr., Benny, Angelo, Santa, Nancy, Frances and Lucy DiMaggio; and a longtime companion, Thomas Tranchida.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. The funeral will assemble at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in The Day on Feb. 10, 2020