IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of Angeline D. Christiansen Who Passed Away On Oct 22, 2013 Six years have gone by and never a day passes that you are not in our thoughts. Wife, Mother, Grandmother and friend your smile and love will never diminish as these years pass. May those who passed before you embrace in your love and those you have left behind know that they will someday be with you again. Love Always, Husband Jan, Children Karl and Wife Janice, Mark, Grandchildren Victoria, Zachary, Katie
Published in The Day on Oct. 22, 2019