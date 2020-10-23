New London - Angelo (Evangelos) Pappadopoulas entered eternal life Oct. 21, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Mich., Jan. 5, 1929, to Stavros and Fevronia Evangelou Pappadopoulas. The family settled in New London in the early 1930s.
Angelo graduated from the Bulkeley School in 1947, and was a proud "Bulkeley Boy," who enjoyed the annual reunions with his classmates. He studied engineering at Mitchell College, graduating in 1949. He also studied chemistry at the University of Connecticut, and received his degree in 1952. In addition, Angelo proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He began his career as a chemist at Pfizer, and moved on to General Dynamics where he worked as a spectro chemist for 35 years, until his retirement.
Angelo was a devoted member of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, where he served on the parish council and was director of the Sunday School program with his wife for many years. He was a sports fan who loved the Yankees and NY Giants. He enjoyed golfing, sailing and woodworking.
Angelo is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Cutler Pappadopoulas; his daughter Beth Ann and her husband Steven Abate; and his brother Michael, all of Waterford. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Memorial donations may be made to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 200 Hempstead St., New London, CT 06320.
