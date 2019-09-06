|
|
Delray Beach, Fla. - Anita Elaine Dizengoff, 69, of Delray Beach, Fla., died Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Florida.
She was born in Springfield, Mass. July 28, 1950, the daughter of Robert and Rosalyn Blonstein Leveton. She was a graduate of the High School of Commerce in Springfield, Mass. She was the wife of Harold Dizengoff who survives her. Mrs. Dizengoff had been employed at Aetna Insurance in Hartford, and retired from the State of Connecticut Department of Social Services after 32 years of service. She was a member of Congregation Ahavath Chesed Synagogue in New London and the Delray Orthodox Synagogue in Florida and was a member of the Sisterhood in both.
She is survived by her husband Harold; brother Mark Leveton of Groton; sister-in-law Renee Wise and brother-in-law Steven Wise of Newington; sister-in-law- Lynn Cushing and brother-in-law Ed Cushing of Delray Beach.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London, with interment following in Ahavath Chesed Cemetery, Waterford.
Condolences may be shared at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Sept. 6, 2019