Niantic - Anita Elizabeth (Adams) Potts, 84, of Niantic, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Crescent Point at Niantic. Anita was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Pittsfield, Mass. to Stewart E. and Helen L. (Moloney) Adams.



She attended Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, graduating in 1957, with a bachelor's degree in sociology. She earned her Master of Social Work degree from the University of Connecticut. Following her wedding to Harold R. Potts Jr. in 1961, the couple lived in West Hartford, before moving to Heritage Road in East Lyme, where they raised their family. After Harold's passing, Anita relocated to Whiting Farms in Niantic in 2013, and spent her last year at Crescent Point at Niantic.



Anita spent her working years as a social worker for children. She worked with Child and Family Services, Little White Schoolhouse of United Cerebral Palsy, the State of Connecticut Mystic Oral School and public schools in Norwich, New London and Salem. Anita was an active member of the Niantic Community Church for more than 55 years and served as a board member of the NCC Children's Center.



She enjoyed travel, gardening, volunteer work, spending time with family, monthly lunches with her former neighbors, attending music performances with friends and taking walks along the Niantic Bay Boardwalk.



Anita's kindness and strength will be missed, especially by her sons, Stephen Potts and his wife Angela (Braeseker) of Maynard, Mass., Douglas Potts of Stoneham, Mass. and Kevin Potts and his wife Allyson (Jones) of Irmo, S.C.; and her two granddaughters, Kiersten Potts and Katelyn Potts.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Niantic Community Church, East Lyme Senior Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven. A Niantic Community Church memorial service will be held at a later date.



