Groton - Anita Kay Andrelli, 63, of Groton, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2019. She was born Dec. 19, 1955, in New London, the daughter of the late John and Nella (Muratori) Andrelli.
Anita worked at Electric Boat for over 30 years as an Administrative Aide.
She is survived by her brothers, Reggie, Robert, and Thomas Andrelli; her sister, Joanna Andrelli; and her partner in life John MacGeachie.
She was predeceased by her brother John Andrelli Jr.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9th at St Mary Cemtery, New London. Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on Apr. 7, 2019