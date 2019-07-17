Mystic - Anita O. (Bernier) Beebe, 84, of Mystic, died peacefully Sunday, July 14, at Fairview in Groton surrounded by her family.



She was the wife of the late Charles C. Beebe Jr. who passed away in 2011.



Anita was born in Willimantic and was the daughter of the late Oscar and Etudinne (Forrest) Bernier. She graduated from Killingly High School as valedictorian of her class in 1952 and married Charles Beebe in 1954. She raised her family in Mystic where she lived for 60 years. Anita continued her education earning a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Business administration.



Throughout her working years, she was a bookkeeper working for several companies in the New London County area. Her most recent position was with the New London Day newspaper up until her retirement. She was a charter member of the Quiambaug Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary and a member of the Stonington Odd Fellows Lodge #26. She spent countless hours organizing and volunteering at charity events. She was also a communicant of St. Patrick's Church in Mystic.



She is survived by her three children, Lee Ann Swan (Peter) of Mystic, Charles A. Beebe and his partner Debi O'Driscoll of Somersett, Mass. and Janet Poli (Gregory) of Brewster, Mass. She is also survived by her two sisters, June Schillings and Theresa Burnett; and a sister-in-law, Mary Beebe. Her pride and joy in life were her five grandchildren, Rebecca Moore (Jonathan), Samuel Poli, Alexander Poli, Andrew Beebe and Jason Hayden. She was blessed with six great-grandchildren, Emily Jo Beebe, Donovan James Beebe, Charles James Beebe, Hannah Rebecca Moore, Caleb Jonathan Moore and Bennett Arthur Moore. She was predeceased by a brother Oscar Bernier (Junior); and brother-in-law, Leonard Beebe.



The family would like to especially thank Beverly and Colleen, her companions, for the love and care they showed her until the very end. In addition, special thanks to the nurses and staff at Academy Point, Vitas Healthcare and Fairview for their support and compassion in the last weeks of her life. Most importantly, the family would like to thank Mr. Kitty, her beloved cat who served as her friend, companion, and comfort for the last years of her life.



Her family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, followed by a service at 11 a.m. at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1. Following the service, she will be buried at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Odd Fellows – Stonington Lodge #26 P.O. Box 688 Mystic, CT 06355. Published in The Day on July 17, 2019