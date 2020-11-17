1/
Anita Thompson Winston
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
New London - Anita Thompson Winston, 91, of New London entered eternal rest Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. She was born in Greensboro, N.C. to the late James and Annie (Strothers) Thompson.

A celebration of her life will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Miracle Temple Church, 45 Broad Street, New London. Relatives and friends may visit at the church. Service and Interment are private. Covid-19 protocol will be followed.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London.

Published in The Day on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Miracle Temple Church
Funeral services provided by
Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
108 Blinman Street
New London, CT 06320
(860) 442-1188
