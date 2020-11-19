1/
Anita Thompson Winston
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
New London - Anita Winston, 91, was called home Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. She was born in Greensboro, N.C., the daughter of the late James Thompson and Annie Thompson née Strothers. She graduated from William L. Dickinson High School in Jersey City, N.J. and married her high school sweetheart, McKinley Winston Sr. Together they had four children, Vernice Winston Duke, McKinley Jr., Gregory and Maurier.

After moving to New London, she became a tireless social activist who fought for equity and greater civil rights for African Americans. She also served as a den mother to Cub Scouts, and was a member of the Socialites, Good Samaritans, and the Order of the Eastern Star. Anita worked various positions in employment but made an indelible mark as a receptionist at New London High School. She played a pivotal and invaluable role in the lives of many troubled and disadvantaged youth. In 1963 she attended the Great March on Washington in Washington, D.C. pursuing civil rights and economic opportunities for African Americans.

After her retirement she became a senior volunteer at Winthrop School. She remained politically active and informed. Growing up in the Jim Crow South, the highlight of her life was seeing Barack and Michelle Obama in the White House. She felt voting was a sacred role because so many had died to gain that right. Although she was handicapped and in pain, she went out to physically drop off her ballot for Biden and Harris.

Anita is survived by her children; her sisters, Jean Johnston and Verona Lassiter; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Miracle Temple Church, 45 Broad Street, New London. Service and Interment are private. Covid-19 Protocol will be followed. Please visit www.lestergeefh.com for further information.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Miracle Temple Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
108 Blinman Street
New London, CT 06320
(860) 442-1188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved