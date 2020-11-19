New London - Anita Winston, 91, was called home Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. She was born in Greensboro, N.C., the daughter of the late James Thompson and Annie Thompson née Strothers. She graduated from William L. Dickinson High School in Jersey City, N.J. and married her high school sweetheart, McKinley Winston Sr. Together they had four children, Vernice Winston Duke, McKinley Jr., Gregory and Maurier.
After moving to New London, she became a tireless social activist who fought for equity and greater civil rights for African Americans. She also served as a den mother to Cub Scouts, and was a member of the Socialites, Good Samaritans, and the Order of the Eastern Star. Anita worked various positions in employment but made an indelible mark as a receptionist at New London High School. She played a pivotal and invaluable role in the lives of many troubled and disadvantaged youth. In 1963 she attended the Great March on Washington in Washington, D.C. pursuing civil rights and economic opportunities for African Americans.
After her retirement she became a senior volunteer at Winthrop School. She remained politically active and informed. Growing up in the Jim Crow South, the highlight of her life was seeing Barack and Michelle Obama in the White House. She felt voting was a sacred role because so many had died to gain that right. Although she was handicapped and in pain, she went out to physically drop off her ballot for Biden and Harris.
Anita is survived by her children; her sisters, Jean Johnston and Verona Lassiter; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Miracle Temple Church, 45 Broad Street, New London. Service and Interment are private. Covid-19 Protocol will be followed. Please visit www.lestergeefh.com
for further information.