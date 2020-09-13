New London - Ann Marie (Foley) Keating of New London, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born Aug. 20, 1940, in New London, the daughter of Timothy F. and Mary Connor Foley.



Mrs. Keating was a lifelong resident of New London, graduating from New London High School, the University of Connecticut with a bachelor of science in mathematics and physics, and a master's degree in mathematics from Connecticut College. She began her lifelong teaching career at Norwich Free Academy in the early 1960s, until 1968. She simultaneously taught evening classes at Mitchell College, before becoming a professor and head of the mathematics department for a total of over 40 years. She was dedicated to educating her Mitchell College students in mathematics, statistics and physics.



Mrs. Keating married Lawrence J. Keating Jr. on June 22, 1968, in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. In addition to her husband, Lawrence, who survives her, she leaves her two daughters, Catherine and Christine and her husband Christian Ghiglia; her two sons and wives, Timothy and Senaida of Virginia and Lawrence and Renée; and four grandsons: Almir, Connor, Declan and Owen. She is survived by her two brothers, Paul J. Foley and Timothy F. Foley; as well as her sisters-in-law, Mary Keating and Eileen Coffee.



Mrs. Keating was active in numerous charitable and civic organizations, and most recently served as chairwoman of the New London Zoning Board of Appeals.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no calling hours. A funeral Mass will be held at a future date at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in New London. Burial in the family plot at St. Mary Cemetery, New London, will be private. Donations may be made to St. Joseph School, in lieu of flowers.



