Mystic - Ann (Keep) Brown, 78, of Mystic, wife of the late Nelson "Duke" Brown, died Aug. 19, 2019, at the Avalon Health Center in Mystic.
Born in Plainfield, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Henry Keep Jr. and Virginia (Holden) Keep, and lived in Mystic for 50 years.
Ann was an accomplished and talented artist, and was a member of the Mystic Arts Association. She loved sailing, enjoyed her trips to the beach, and was an avid dog lover. She also was an active volunteer for many years at the Mystic Seaport Museum and the Mystic Aquarium.
She is survived by her two sons, Kerry Brown and his wife, Lisa, of Madison and Kirk Brown and his wife, Ann, of New Roads, La.; a sister Susan Sinclair and her husband, Scudder, of Fishers Island; three grandchildren, Erica Kimball and her husband, Michael, and Grace and Gillian Brown; two great-grandchildren, Skye and Ronan; and two nephews, Chip and Scudder Sinclair.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory should be made payable to the Todd Wilkins Sailing Scholarship Fund. Checks may be made out to Mystic Seaport, 75 Greenmanville Ave. Mystic, CT. 06355.
Published in The Day on Sept. 22, 2019