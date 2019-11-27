|
|
Ledyard - Ann (Whittle) Burgess, 77, of Ledyard, wife of 58 years to Walter A. Burgess Sr., died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at home surrounded by her family following a brief illness.
Born in Mystic, she was the daughter of the late John and Annie (Lamb) Whittle and lived in Ledyard since 1973.
Ann retired from William Backus Hospital as a Licensed Practical Nurse after many years of service.
She enjoyed travelling with family and friends, playing cards at home and attending Bingo. She was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. Ann was a kind soul with a loving heart who will be truly missed.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her two children, Skip Burgess and his wife Teresa, of Preston and Cheryl Underwood and her husband Kelly, of Gales Ferry; a sister, Pat Coombe of Mystic; brother, Peter Whittle and his companion Holly Rood of Fla.; and three grandchildren, Brandon Burgess, Rebecca Mulcahy (Patrick) and Hayley Underwood. She was predeceased by a brother, John Whittle; and a sister, Nancy DiMella.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Friday, Nov. 29, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Route 12, Gales Ferry. Following her Mass, she will be buried at the Gales Ferry Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made to the ALS Association.
The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Nov. 27, 2019