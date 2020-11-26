Preston - Ann C. Beckwith, 79, of Preston passed away Nov. 20, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born Jan. 1, 1941, in Mystic, to the late Philip E. and Lucy (Wise) Watrous. She was married to the late Robert O. Beckwith.
Ann is survived by a son Robert E. Beckwith of Preston; a son Wayne A. Beckwith of Dandridge, Tenn.; a daughter Lynne A. Hasuly of East Haddam; and grandchildren, Natasha Hasuly and Francis John Hasuly V. She also leaves behind a brother Philip Watrous and his wife "Billie" of Ledyard; sisters, Patricia Peck of Thompson, Katherine Minor and her husband Randolph of New Hampshire, Karen Thatcher and her husband Philip of Illinois, Julia Hogue of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
