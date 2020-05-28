Waterford - With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our mother and grandmother, Ann C. Pendleton (Florek), 74, of Waterford, who died Sunday May 24, 2020.
She was born May 7, 1946, to the late Axel and Pearl Lindell (Parsons). She attended Tantasqua Regional High School in Sturbridge, Mass.
Ann was employed by the Waterford Public School System as an Administrative Assistant for many years. She was a proud grandmother, creative artist, avid Crossword and Sudoku fan, and enjoyed gardening.
She is survived by her son, Brian D. Florek and daughter, Julia, of Waterford; and her daughter, Sara A. Florek and daughter Ada Florek of New London; along with Jennifer Florek of Waterford. She is also survived by her two brothers, Cole Lindell of South Carolina and Kenneth Lindell of Virginia.
The family will be planning a celebration of life to be determined at a future date.
The family would be honored by donations in Ann's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Connecticut Chapter Chapter, 659 Tower Ave., First Floor, Hartford, CT. 06112 and the American Cancer Society of Connecticut, 111 Founders Plaza 2nd floor, East Hartford, CT 06108
Published in The Day on May 28, 2020.