Ann was truly the light of life to her husband, my brother John. You knew the love they had for each other from the very beginning. Ann's many gifts and talents were shared over the years with so many people. She was the first to offer her help and assistance to whomever was in need. Her smile and laugh were shared easily. Ann will be missed , her legacy will live on with her beautiful children, their spouses and her grandchildren. We are blessed to have so many memories of life shared with Ann.

Loretta Sullivan

Family