Groton - Ann Elizabeth Faulkner Sullivan, 63, of Groton passed away peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born in Hartford June 12, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Ivan and Dorothy Faulkner of East Lyme.
She is survived by her husband and love of her life, John Sullivan, whom she married Nov. 25, 1978. She is also survived by her three children, Samantha Sullivan Batch and husband Kevin, of Waterford, Patrick Sullivan and his wife AnneFay, of Gales Ferry and Kelley Sullivan, of Pawcatuck; and her three grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Ian, Irelyn and Reagan. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Eileen Faulkner Bagwell and husband Karl, of East Lyme; and niece and goddaughter, Lauren Bagwell Ball and husband Brandon, of Niantic; and numerous extended family who loved her dearly.
Ann was a proud Class of 1975 graduate of East Lyme High School. She received her associate's degree from Three Rivers Community College, and her three advanced degrees, BA, MSM and MBA, from Albertus Magnus College. She started her career at Pfizer Inc. Groton as an administrative assistant and worked her way up to information security lead, Global Security AMER, until her retirement in April 2016.
Her many accomplishments include, but are not limited to: co-director of the children's choir at Sacred Heart Church; organizer of the Sacred Heart Annual Antique Show; vice president of Nutmeg Fife and Drum Corps; chair for three St. Bernard graduation parties; United Way campaign chair; Terri Brodeur Foundation Walk board member; committee chair for Class of 75 Reunions and producer of the Pfizer Players, bringing a small theatre group into a grand theatrical experience. She was an accomplished seamstress who loved sewing, most recently creating hundreds of masks during the pandemic. Her hobbies also included craft projects, baking famous braid bread, playing the piano and organ, singing, reading and anything and everything Christmas. Always eager to host relatives and friends, she will be remembered as a true planner and organizer. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Sacred Heart Church, 58 Sacred Heart Drive, Groton. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the first 100 people will be permitted to attend. Masks will be required. The funeral mass will be live streamed. Use Zoom ID # 87904304757 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87904304757
The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life remembering Ann next year after the pandemic has cleared. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, www.lupus.org
