Ann Elizabeth (Faulkner) Sullivan
1957 - 2020
Groton - Ann Elizabeth Faulkner Sullivan, 63, of Groton passed away peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born in Hartford June 12, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Ivan and Dorothy Faulkner of East Lyme.

She is survived by her husband and love of her life, John Sullivan, whom she married Nov. 25, 1978. She is also survived by her three children, Samantha Sullivan Batch and husband Kevin, of Waterford, Patrick Sullivan and his wife AnneFay, of Gales Ferry and Kelley Sullivan, of Pawcatuck; and her three grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Ian, Irelyn and Reagan. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Eileen Faulkner Bagwell and husband Karl, of East Lyme; and niece and goddaughter, Lauren Bagwell Ball and husband Brandon, of Niantic; and numerous extended family who loved her dearly.

Ann was a proud Class of 1975 graduate of East Lyme High School. She received her associate's degree from Three Rivers Community College, and her three advanced degrees, BA, MSM and MBA, from Albertus Magnus College. She started her career at Pfizer Inc. Groton as an administrative assistant and worked her way up to information security lead, Global Security AMER, until her retirement in April 2016.

Her many accomplishments include, but are not limited to: co-director of the children's choir at Sacred Heart Church; organizer of the Sacred Heart Annual Antique Show; vice president of Nutmeg Fife and Drum Corps; chair for three St. Bernard graduation parties; United Way campaign chair; Terri Brodeur Foundation Walk board member; committee chair for Class of 75 Reunions and producer of the Pfizer Players, bringing a small theatre group into a grand theatrical experience. She was an accomplished seamstress who loved sewing, most recently creating hundreds of masks during the pandemic. Her hobbies also included craft projects, baking famous braid bread, playing the piano and organ, singing, reading and anything and everything Christmas. Always eager to host relatives and friends, she will be remembered as a true planner and organizer. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Sacred Heart Church, 58 Sacred Heart Drive, Groton. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the first 100 people will be permitted to attend. Masks will be required. The funeral mass will be live streamed. Use Zoom ID # 87904304757 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87904304757

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life remembering Ann next year after the pandemic has cleared. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, www.lupus.org. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or to share a memory.

Published in The Day on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BYLES Memorial Home

18 entries
July 11, 2020
Prayers and sympathy to John, children, spouses of her children, and grandchildren. Ann will be missed by her family and friends. I hope your memories of Ann, Mom, and Grandmother, will help you during these difficult days to come. I will keep you all in my prayers.
Nancy Barnhart
Acquaintance
July 11, 2020
Deepest sympathy. A kind and wonderful person. I worked at Pfizer with her.
Patrick Petrarco
Coworker
July 11, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss.....prayers are sent your way...... Hold on to the memories you and Ann have made thru the years they will get you thru this sad time.....Blessings to the family.
Dianne&Edward Kexel (Morton)
Friend
July 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. We are all here for you! What a wonderful lady she was!!
Theresa Hersh
Friend
July 11, 2020
John and family,
My deepest sympathy on the loss of Ann. I worked with Ann at Pfizer and also graduated with her from Albertus Magnus. We had a lot of laughs and her smile was so contagious. She will be missed but I am so glad I have so many wonderful memories of her. I hope your great memories help you through this difficult time.
Debra Riley
Friend
July 11, 2020
Please accept me deepest condolences to the family. I have many wonderful memories of sea Ann, watching her grew into the special lady she became. Rhoda apfelbeck. (As she knew me - Mrs. A)
Rhoda Apfelbeck
July 11, 2020
Kelley
My deepest condolences and sympathy to you and your family. May God provide peace and comfort during this time.
Carmen Gonzalez
Friend
July 11, 2020
To the family,
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Ann. Prayers for the family and friends that new her.
Cherrie Buscher (Morton)
Friend
July 11, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Anns passing. She was a lovely loving creative woman with a wonderful laugh, smile and welcoming way. Prayers for all of you whom she loved most as you remember and miss her.
Bernadette and Paul Kunkemoeller
July 11, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Ann's family. I had the pleasure of working with Ann at Pfizer and found her to be a bright and lovely person. It is very sad to hear of her passing. My prayers to you all. Rest peacefully, Ann.
Henrietta Oswald
Coworker
July 11, 2020
Sending prayers and my condolences to Ann's family.
Barbara Hoover
July 11, 2020
Annie, you will always hold a special place in our hearts. You have created a wonderful family legacy to watch over. God called you home to him and we all ache in your passing. Love you. Til we meet again. Robert, Denyce and Kimberly Thomson. ❤
Denyce Thomson
Friend
July 11, 2020
I worked with Anne for many years at Pfizer. I remember her as a dedicated colleague and lovely in every way. Condolences and prayers to her family.
Catherine Sarni
Coworker
July 11, 2020
John, my thoughts and prayers are with you at this great loss. She was a very special lady and I have fond memories of long ago. My Hail Marys are for you.
Betsy Wooten
Friend
July 11, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Ann was such a wonderful person. She will be missed. ❤
Lisa Venditti Robarge
July 11, 2020
I loved our Nutmeg Fife and Drum Corp adventures. We always had such a great time. My condolences the entire Sullivan family as she will surely be missed.
Jackie Kilby Richards
Friend
July 11, 2020
You were an awesome lady, a fabulous hostess and a one of our closest friends. We will miss you and will cherish memories of the good times shared with you and John over the past 35 years.
Matthew & Karen Morton
Friend
July 11, 2020
Ann was truly the light of life to her husband, my brother John. You knew the love they had for each other from the very beginning. Ann's many gifts and talents were shared over the years with so many people. She was the first to offer her help and assistance to whomever was in need. Her smile and laugh were shared easily. Ann will be missed , her legacy will live on with her beautiful children, their spouses and her grandchildren. We are blessed to have so many memories of life shared with Ann.
Loretta Sullivan
Family
