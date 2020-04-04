|
|
Pawcatuck - Ann M. Previty, 66, of Pawcatuck passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Westerly Hospital after a long battle of serious illnesses.
Born in Westerly, R.I. she was the daughter of the late Antone and Angelina (Souza) Previty of Stonington Borough. She attended local schools in Stonington and was a graduate of Stonington High School class of 1971.
Ann was retired from Monsanto Corp and later was employed with Foxwoods Casino as a Telephone Operator. Her illness forced her to eventually retire in 2016.
She is survived by her brother, Antone J. Previty of Pawcatuck whom she lived with, and her dog, Zoe.
Ann enjoyed her life to the fullest, especially her many trips to Mohegan Sun with her friends who will miss her deeply.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately.
A celebration of Ann's life will be held at a later date for all who wish to attend.
The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 4, 2020