Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Previty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann M. Previty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann M. Previty Obituary
Pawcatuck - Ann M. Previty, 66, of Pawcatuck passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Westerly Hospital after a long battle of serious illnesses.

Born in Westerly, R.I. she was the daughter of the late Antone and Angelina (Souza) Previty of Stonington Borough. She attended local schools in Stonington and was a graduate of Stonington High School class of 1971.

Ann was retired from Monsanto Corp and later was employed with Foxwoods Casino as a Telephone Operator. Her illness forced her to eventually retire in 2016.

She is survived by her brother, Antone J. Previty of Pawcatuck whom she lived with, and her dog, Zoe.

Ann enjoyed her life to the fullest, especially her many trips to Mohegan Sun with her friends who will miss her deeply.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately.

A celebration of Ann's life will be held at a later date for all who wish to attend.

The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -