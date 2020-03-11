|
Norwich - Ann Marie Carignan, 82, of Norwich died late Sunday evening, March 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Norwich July 22, 1937, the daughter of the late Augustine "Lefty" and Doris (Buteau) Dugas.
Ann Marie was employed as a registered nurse at the William W. Backus Hospital before retiring after 36 years. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Taftville and a member of the church choir. She also was a member of Norwich Women's City Club, AARP, NFA Alumni Board, Backus Nursing Alumni Association, Hospice, Rosary Society of St. Joe's and the Norwich Senior Center. She was married to Louis A. Carignan, who died April 6, 2011. Ann is survived by one son, Gary A. Carignan and his wife Lisa; two daughters, Laura Laroux and Linda Carignan-Everts and her husband Darrell; sister Carol Giorno; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Paul Dugas; sister Laura Cubanski; and her son-in-law Randy Laroux Sr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville, meeting directly at church. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carignan Memorial Scholarship, c/o NFA Foundation, 305 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360.
Published in The Day on Mar. 11, 2020