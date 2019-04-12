North Stonington - Ann Marie Theresa Geiler passed away April 10, 2019, in Norwich surrounded by friends and family. She was born in Bethlehem, Pa. on Aug. 20, 1934, and was the youngest of three children to Gaetano and Elizabeth Armellino. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in Allentown, Pa. in 1952 and went to work for the Bethlehem Steel Co. as a teletype operator.



She met her husband, Richard "Gitch" Geiler in 1951, married July 3, 1954, and moved to Connecticut in 1958. Her husband was stationed at the Submarine Base in Groton, and retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service. Ann Marie had a very active life, a vibrant personality, and made many friends. After their three children were in school, she volunteered as a teacher's aide at William Seely Elementary School and was later hired as a full-time aide. After 30 years of working with children, she retired when the school closed and then worked at Mohegan Sun. She had a stroke in Dec. of 2003 which resulted in a permanent loss of speech and the use of her right arm and leg. Despite these limitations, she continued to stay active in her family's activities both here and in Pennsylvania. She was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 40 years, was involved in the 's " " and volunteered for many community organizations.



She is survived by her husband Richard W. Geiler; her brother Tony Armellino; her children, Donna Cole, Richard T. Geiler, Sr., and Dee Zisk; her grandchildren, Jeremey Williamson, Jessica Fayle, Heather Geiler, Richard T. Geiler, Jr., Benjamin Donnelly, and Stephannie Cole; her great-grandchildren, Jameson Studinski, Lauren Studinski, Owen Williamson, Lia Williamson, and Blake Donnelly; nieces and nephews in Pa., spouses, and all those dear to her. May God rest her soul.



The viewing will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Mystic Funeral Home, Route 1, Mystic. A mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church, in North Stonington, CT.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to or completing a random act of kindness. Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary