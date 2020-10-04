Groton Long Point - Ann Murphy Conti died peacefully at her home on Groton Long Point Oct. 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and children. Ann was born Nov. 14, 1941, in Stamford to Katherine "Kitty" (Dolan) and James Murphy.



She grew up in Riverside, where she attended St. Mary's High School. In September 1962, she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Fred Conti; and for over fifty-eight years, they built a beautiful life together enriched by a multitude of family and friends. After college at the University of Connecticut, they settled in Manchester. Since that time, the family has spent over 50 summers in the sand and surf of Groton Long Point, where they created countless memories with family and friends. They later moved to Concord, Mass., where Ann continued to raise her four beautiful children, while still finding time to start her career in real estate. After a two-year stint in Frankfurt, Germany, during which time, the entire family shared special trips, including skiing in the Austrian Alps, and even helping to tear down the Berlin Wall, they returned to the Mystic area.



Ann is survived by her husband Fred; her three children, Laura Conti, Timothy Conti and his wife Mary, and Katherine Kling and her husband Christian; as well as her son-in-law Christian McGugan. She is predeceased by her daughter Christine McGugan. Ann cherished her eight grandchildren: Ashley and Alexander Vivenzio, Anna, Georgia and Charlotte McGugan, Benjamin and Grace Conti and Wilson Kling. She is also dearly loved by literally dozens of nieces and nephews, the progeny of her five Murphy siblings and Fred's three Conti siblings.



Ann spent her life caring and cheering on her beloved family and friends. She was known for hosting the most special gatherings with the utmost attention to detail. She effortlessly orchestrated large family holidays and weddings, festive wine harvest and daffodil planting parties and intimate lunches with her dear girlfriends. Ann also had a passion for traveling that she shared with Fred, having traveled frequently together with friends and family to places around the globe. She also had a love for gardening and served on the Mystic Garden Club for many years. She put her gardening expertise to high use when, with Fred, they purchased the old Beebe Homestead on Noank Road in 1990. Over the ensuing years, she brought the building and grounds back from the brink of extinction to the beautiful property it is today. Always bringing loved ones together, many joined Ann and Fred at this special spot. During her stewardship of the Homestead, she organized an annual wine making and pig roast party with more than one hundred guests, any number of whom could take their turn stomping away in the crushing barrel. As they said in the Gatsby days, "it was the height of the social season."



She formed a special bond with her book club and especially her weekly bridge game friends. Throughout her life, she created the same kind of loving relationships with the women of the Manchester Garden Apartments, The Groton Long Point Women's Club, the Stonington Country Club and the Ram Island Yacht Club. Ann was sought out by all for her wisdom and grace, her kindness and generosity. She was truly an amazing woman who always had time to listen and a special ability to provide advice and counsel in the most loving way. With a big beautiful smile, Ann focused on the good in life, sharing her never-ending positive spirit. She will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate enough to know and love her.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in her memory to these organizations which were important to Ann: Smilow Cancer Hospital, Masonicare Home and Hospice Care, Mystic Garden Club and Ender's Island.



Calling hours will be at the Dinoto Funeral Home on Pearl Street in Mystic from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. Unfortunately, because of COVID restrictions, the Celebration of Life will be private at the discretion of the family.



