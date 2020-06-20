Ann (Doyle) O'Neil
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Groton - Ann (Doyle) O'Neil, 92, passed away June 7, 2020, quietly of natural causes. Ann was born Feb. 24, 1928, to John and Helen (Sullivan) Doyle.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Peter William O'Neil; and her siblings, Noreen (Doyle) Murphy, and Paul Doyle. She is survived by her children, Peter, wife Pattie of East Brookfield, Mass., Kathy (Larson), husband Kevin of Springfield, Colo., and Kevin, wife Tami of Santa Rosa, Calif.; grandchildren, Kyleigh, Bailey, Neil, Tim, and Grace; and great-granddaughter Keylee.

Ann grew up in Norwich and graduated in 1946, from the Academy of the Holy Family in Baltic. Being a devout Catholic, Ann's faith played a prominent role in her life. She never missed a Sunday or Holy Day of Obligation and frequently called her daughter on Sunday afternoons to discuss the sermon, which was her way of checking to see if her daughter actually attended Mass. She loved dancing and was also an avid sports Fan. She was always the loudest in the room cheering on her beloved UConn woman's basketball team, the Bruins, the Patriots and the Red Sox!!

She was widowed at the age of 43 and went from being a stay-at-home mom to an independent, working mom, in a time when working women was not the norm. Ann worked in the Social Security office and U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Worcester, Mass. from which she retired in 1994. After retirement, Ann moved to Groton. She lived in Groton until her health required her to move into assisted living at Christopher Heights and then the Christopher House Nursing Home in Worcester, Mass.

Ann loved to travel and took several cruises with her friends until she became a grandmother and then spent most of her travel time visiting grandchildren. Her favorite role was being Nana. Nana loved when "the kids", her children, spouses, nieces, nephews and grandchildren, came to visit and everyone spent time together at Lake Lashaway in Massachusetts. Ann's last few years were spent in the haze of dementia but despite the challenges presented by the illness she continued to be the strong woman we all knew and loved.

The family would like to thank all of the companions, nurses, and staff at Christopher Heights and Christopher House for their patience and dedicated service to Ann throughout the years she spent with them. It is truly appreciated.

"Rest in peace Ann, Mom, Nana, Aunt Ann. We will miss you."

A private funeral Mass and burial will be held June 23, 2020, in Norwich. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main Street, Spencer, MA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
163 Main St
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 867-3604
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved