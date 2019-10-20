|
|
Norwich - Anna Mary (Farnan) Andriote, 84, ended her journey on earth Tuesday, Oct. 15, while recuperating at Norwichtown Rehab and Convalescent Home. Anna was born in New London May 26, 1935, the eldest child of John J. and Mary (Kosteska) Farnan.
She grew up in Montville, and graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1953, where her fitting nickname was "Dimples." She married Manuel J. Andriote June 22, 1957. He predeceased her in 1989. Anna worked for 37 years in the cafeteria at Electric Boat in Groton, until retiring in 2005. She loved lilacs and birds, especially red cardinals, the color yellow, and fried whole-belly clams at Fred's Shanty. Anna was an amazingly generous and resilient lady. Example: On Christmas Day 2017, in the midst of a protracted medical ordeal, after collapsing to the floor and awaiting the ambulance, her only concern was that her family knew the gift cards were in her purse.
Anna is survived by her son and caregiver John-Manuel Andriote with whom she shared a home the last ten years of her life; and her daughters, Pamela Day of Georgia, and Susan Gladue of Baltic; two sisters, Catherine Avery of New London and Mary Adams of Oakdale; and her devoted brother Joseph Farnan of Montville. Anna loved being the "Grandma" of Ernie, Christopher, Nicole, Joshua, Cayla, Rachel, and David, and great-grandmother of Adriana, Nolan, and Alexander.
A Memorial Celebration will be scheduled in the near future at the family's convenience.
To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.churchandallen.com.
Published in The Day on Oct. 20, 2019