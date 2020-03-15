|
Madison - Anna D. Kalal (nee Wells), formerly of Madison, found final peace at Harbor Point at Centerville, Mass. March 6, 2020, surrounded by her three devoted children: Richard Bernardo, Thomas Bernardo and Beth Massey. Anna is also survived by her son-in-law, Robert Massey; Jennifer Rako; and grandchildren: MaryLynn Waldner and her husband, Joshua, Caroline Massey and Alexandra Bernardo. Anna was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles T. Kalal; as well as her parents, Helen Sanders Wells and John Doane Wells.
Born February 18, 1934, in Lynn, Mass., she went to Miss Hall's School in Pittsfield, Mass., then Leland Powers School for Communications in Boston, Mass. After growing up in Salem and Marblehead, Mass., she was a pioneer in many ways, for example she was Hartford's "Sealy Weather Girl" in early television times; a tennis instructor; the Waterford Racquet Club founding manager; St. Bernard's High School girls' tennis coach; dancerobics instructor; hospital patient advocate; neurodevelopment volunteer with Waterford's Seaside Regional Center for mental disabilities; radio broadcast voice talent and radio sales executive for WNLC and WSUB; country traveler for her novel, "Business Sitting," featured in AARP magazine; and onsite supporter of women in Zambia with their business collective. She loved Monhegan Island, sailing and nature. For most of the last 20 years, she enjoyed singing in the choir with the Lutheran Church of Madison.
Family and friends will gather for a memorial service at noon, Sunday March 22, at the Lutheran Church of Madison. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Lutheran Church of Madison, 9 Britton Lane, Madison, CT 06443, www.LutheranChurchofMadison.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 15, 2020