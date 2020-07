Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Anna's life story with friends and family

Share Anna's life story with friends and family

New London - Anna Fishman, 81, of New London, wife of Leonid Trachishin, mother of Arthur Dzhelali, died June 30, 2020, at Greentree Manor in Waterford.



A private graveside service will be celebrated today, Thursday July 2, in Beth El Cemetery, Groton.



The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London was entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store