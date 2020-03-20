|
Waterford - Anna Grace Salke, 89, of Waterford entered eternal life March 17, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was born Dec. 12, 1930, in New London, the daughter of the late Biaggio and Phyllis (Bonanno) Savona.
Anna was united in marriage to Richard C. Salke Sr. Dec. 1, 1951. They were married nearly 47 years until Richard's passing Dec. 25, 1998. Mrs. Salke worked in the Jordan Elementary School cafeteria, in the Waterford School System, for 20 years, retiring in 1985.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her entire life revolved around her family and she was very proud of them, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed Polka dancing and traveling with her husband Richard, who was the love of her life.
Anna is survived by her three children, Richard Salke Jr. of Washington, D.C., Robert Salke and wife Nancy of Durham, Phyllis Bebyn and husband Ed of Newington; four grandchildren, Sarah, Richard, Katie and Ryan; and two great-grandchildren, Landon and Cora.
A private Mass of Christian Burial, will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, followed by entombment in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London has been entrusted with her care.
Published in The Day on Mar. 20, 2020