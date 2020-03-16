Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
Anna (Brucoli) Hansen


1937 - 2020
Anna (Brucoli) Hansen Obituary

Uncasville - Anna Brucoli Hansen, 83, of Uncasville, died March 12, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born in Harrison, N.Y., Feb. 21, 1937, the daughter of Ottavio and Angela Longo Brucoli. She was the wife of Robert Hansen, who survives her.

Mrs. Hansen had been employed as a paralegal for several area law firms. She was a 1955 graduate of Norwich Free Academy. She was an avid UConn and Connecticut Sun basketball fan.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, John Brouwer Jr. of Groton, Scott Brouwer of Niantic and Steven Brouwer of New London. She is also survived by her sister, Lucy Ryley of Waterford; and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Fred Brucoli.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. Condolences may be shared on Anna's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 16, 2020
