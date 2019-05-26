Huntsville, Ala. - Anna Louise Griffin Boehme passed away peacefully in her sleep May 23, 2019, in Huntsville, Ala. She was born May 28, 1931, in Groton and later attended college in New London where she met her future husband, Richard Boehme, while he was stationed there with the US Navy. They were married in 1952 and later moved to Huntsville, Ala. where Richard worked for NASA and Ann became a homemaker. After raising their four children, Ann went back to school and became a registered nurse, working at Huntsville Hospital for many years.



She was preceded in death by her husband Richard; her parents; and her two brothers, Michael Griffin and Gerald Griffin. She is survived by her brother, William Griffin; her four children, Richard "Dick" Boehme, Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla., Margaret "Meg" Qayum (Zahid) of Houston, Tex., William Boehme (Karen) and Mary Richards (Mark) both of Huntsville, Ala.; 16 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



A Rosary will be prayed in Ann's honor at 7 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 625 Airport Road, Huntsville, AL 35802. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the church with Father Michael MacMahon officiating both. The family will receive visitors an hour prior to both the Rosary and the Funeral Mass. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery immediately following the Funeral Mass on Tuesday.



Ann enjoyed life to the fullest and will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. (www.laughlinservice.com) Published in The Day on May 26, 2019