Uncasville - Anna Lucy Hansen, 83, of Uncasville, wife of Robert Hansen, died March 12, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. Mrs. Hansen had worked as a paralegal in local area law offices.
Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London, with a service to be held during the calling hours. A full obituary will be published in a later edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 15, 2020