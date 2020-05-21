Waterford - Anna M. Irons, 81, of Waterford passed away May 12, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, New London.



Mrs. Irons was born Feb. 1, 1939, in Pittsfield, Mass. to George and Catherine Schnell. She was the beloved wife of Donald Irons who survives her.



Besides her husband, Mrs. Irons is survived by her son, Mark Irons and his wife Lucille of Canterbury; daughter, Rosemary Price of Groton; grandchildren, Michael Irons and his wife Tanya, Matthew Irons, Christopher Price; great-grandchildren, Gregory Irons, Aurora Irons; and good friend, Deborah Raybon.



Burial in Jordan Cemetery was held privately at the convenience of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store