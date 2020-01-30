Home

Anna Mary Utz


1926 - 2020
Anna Mary Utz Obituary
Oakdale - Anna Mary Utz, 93, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at her home Jan. 23, 2020. Born May 19, 1926, in Stafford Springs she was the daughter of the late John F. and Emma (Germansky) Rudnansky and loving wife of the late John F. Utz.

A Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the funeral home.
Published in The Day on Jan. 30, 2020
