Oakdale - Anna Mary Utz, 93, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at her home Jan. 23, 2020. Anna was born May 19, 1926, in Stafford Springs to the late John F. and Emma (Germansky) Rudnansky. She attended elementary school at Buff Cap School, a one room schoolhouse in Tolland, and in 1944 graduated from Rockville High School.
Following graduation, Anna was employed at the patent office of Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford, where at times during World War II, she and her team would work at a secure, off-site location, in order to avoid war time spies from acquiring jet engine technology. Anna continued to work at Pratt & Whitney until 1955, when she moved to Oakdale to marry her husband, the late John Francis Utz. While raising a family, Anna re-entered the workforce as a secretary at the former Hartford National Bank, and the former Connecticut Bank and Trust. In 1973 Anna was employed as Executive Secretary at the former United Nuclear Corporation in Uncasville. Anna retired from UNC in 1987 to join her eldest son as Business Manager at his newly established dental office.
Anna is survived by her three sons, Dr. John Nicholas Utz and wife Lana of Waterford, Peter Daniel Utz of Oakdale, and William Jeffrey Utz of Granby; grandchildren, Peter, Ciara and Caelyn; and many nieces and nephews. Anna is predeceased by her brothers, Andrew, John and Frank Rundansky.
A Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the funeral home.
Published in The Day on Jan. 31, 2020