Quaker Hill - Anna Muscarella entered into eternal rest June 20, 2019. Born in New London August 31, 1921, she was the daughter of the late John Lasky and Mary (Horonzy) Lasky.



Anna attended New London schools and graduated from Williams Memorial Institute. Anna went on to become a hair dresser and worked in salons in New London and Rhode Island. Jan. 16, 1954, she married Joseph Muscarella. They settled in Quaker Hill where they raised their three children and operated Muscarella Plumbing and Heating until Joe retired. Her beloved husband Joe predeceased her Oct. 27, 1990.



Anna was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and enjoyed working with the Ladies Guild on bake sales and their Christmas Fair.



She is survived by her three children, Cheryl Philopena and husband Stephen of Salem, Joseph Muscarella and wife Cheryl of Salem, and John Muscarella and wife Leslie of Colchester; and five grandchildren, Stephanie Philopena, Joseph Muscarella, Nicole Muscarella, Danielle Muscarella and Rebecca Muscarella. She was predeceased by her brothers, John Lasky, Edward Lasky and Joseph Lasky .



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday June 25, at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church in Quaker Hill. There are no calling hours and burial after the Mass will be private.



In lieu of flowers a memorial donation in her name may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 Old Norwich Rd., Quaker Hill, Ct. 06375.



The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements.