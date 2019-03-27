|
|
|
New London - Anna (Pulito) Skory, 100 of New London entered eternal life Mar. 20, 2019. She was born Apr. 28, 1918 in N.Y. the daughter of the late Frank and Rosa (Ruzzi) Pulito. She was the beloved daughter of Sharon Gould of Italy. Mrs. Skory was a US Coast Guard veteran of WW II. She retired from the federal government, working in Immigration & Naturalization Service for 32 years. Her family will receive relatives and friends at 11 a.m on Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London. Interment in CT Veteran's Cemetery with military honors will be private. A complete obit will appear in Sunday's edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 27, 2019
