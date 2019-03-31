Home

POWERED BY

Services
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Skory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Skory


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Skory Obituary
New London - Anna (Pulito) Skory, 100, of New London entered eternal life Mar. 20, 2019. She was born Apr. 28, 1918, in New York City, N.Y. the daughter of the late Frank and Rosa (Ruzzi) Pulito. She moved to Hartford with her parents, where she graduated from Weaver High School and attended Hillyer College. Mrs. Skory was a WW II veteran, serving in the US Coast Guard; she was also a member of WAVES National.

She was employed by the federal government, at the Immigration & Naturalization Service for 32 years, retiring in 1977, when she and her late husband John Skory moved to New London. Anna was a devout Roman Catholic and a communicant of St. Joseph Church in New London. She was a member of Dante Alighieri Society, L+M Hospital Auxiliary, New London Historical Society, and the New London Senior Center.

She is survived by her daughter Sharon Gould, of Milan, Italy; her granddaughter, Mercedes Broeks; and her great-granddaughters, Maya and Zahara of Arizona. She was predeceased by her husband, John; her son, Francis Gould; and siblings, Aida Mascolo, Bovio and Francis Pulito.

The family wishes to thank Anna's caregiver, Charlene Sheppard for her compassionate dedication over past three years, as well as Patty Cunningham and Paula Jessuck, and the many friends she always welcomed with a smile. Her family will receive relatives and friends at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London. Interment in Conn. Veteran's Cemetery with military honors will be private.
Published in The Day on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now