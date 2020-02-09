|
|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of A Dear Mother & Grandmother ANNA WROBEL Who Passed Away Feb. 9, 2015 Mother, If we only had five minutes the day you passed away We'd have had the time to tell you All the things we need to say. The last time that we talked to you We wished we would have known And would have said we love you And kept you on the phone. If we only had five minutes, the day you passed away We'd hold you with real tight hugs Not wanting to let you go, and tell you that we'd miss you, even more than you'll ever know. Lord, tell Mom that we love and miss her And when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek for us and hold her for awhile. Remembering her is easy as we do it every day But there's an ache within our hearts Because we're missing her today. Deeply Loved And Missed By, Rose & Jack Shannon, Michael & Devon Stacy, David, Rebecca & Tyler Carol & Tom & Lisa Thomas, Mandy, Thomas, Brandin & Kaylen Michele, Troy, Bryce & Avery
Published in The Day on Feb. 9, 2020