Waterford - Anne Carbone of Waterford, passed away peacefully Nov. 24, 2020. Anne was born in Connecticut Dec. 9, 1930, to Leon and Mary Giescki Stefanowicz.



Anne graduated from Hartford Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. She was formerly employed by Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and Utopia Home Health Care in New London. She received the Nightingale Award for nursing in 2009. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and Goshen Fire House Auxiliary.



Anne was a beloved mother and grandmother. She is survived by her seven children: Gale Carbone of Arizona, Paula Crabb of Honolulu, Hawaii, Deborah Story of Kailua, Hawaii, Benjamin Carbone, Thomas Carbone and Karen Lisa Bowens of Waterford. She leaves 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Anne loved life; and "Anything that is a part of life, is of interest to me."



There will be no church services. In lieu of ?owers, donations can be sent to Goshen Fire Company.



