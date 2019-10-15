|
Norwich - Anne Freeman Congdon, 97, wife of the late James E. Congdon, passed away peacefully and with grace Oct. 12, 2019.
She was born Jan. 4, 1922, in Plymouth, Mass., daughter of Howard Clifton and Mary Anne Helena (Murray) Freeman. Anne was a 1939 graduate of Norwich Free Academy.
In 1943, she received her bachelor of arts degree from the University of Connecticut; and later, her master's and Sixth-Year Diploma. Anne taught history at Norwich Free Academy for 31 years before retiring in 1985.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Oct. 15, 2019