Stonington - Anne M. Murphy, 88, long-time resident of Stonington, and former resident of New Canaan, passed away peacefully April 17, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.



Born in Mineola, Long Island, N.Y., to Peter and Bridget ("Bridie") Matthews, Anne was an accomplished and bright woman. She received her diploma in Merchandising from Southern Seminary and Junior College in Buena Vista, Va. She later married Gerald Murphy, and went on to have three children, Dianne, Bridia and Matthew. She loved to travel and was fortunate to have seen much of the world with her husband, family, and friends. Known as "Lala" or "Lolly" by some close to her, Anne was active in the tennis, bridge, and art community. She could often be found painting, playing bridge with friends, or hosting others at her home.



She is survived by her daughter, Bridia Murphy; grandson, Ryan Murphy; granddaughter, Laura Leach; and son-in-law, Benson Briggs. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, brother, and two children: Matthew and Dianne Murphy.



A Memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, Main St. in Stonington, CT. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Michael the Archangel Church Pawcatuck, 60 Liberty St. Pawcatuck, CT. 06379 or to the ASPCA. Published in The Day on May 5, 2019