Clinton - Anne Marie Binkowski Zawilinski, 68, a life-long resident of Clinton passed away Nov. 12, 2019. Born Sept. 22, 1951, in Middletown to Stanley Zawilinski and Helen Marie David.
Anne will always be remembered by the many lives she has impacted with her infectious smile and bold personality. Although intellectually disabled, Anne taught us what it means to fight for the simple things in life such as a cup of coffee, sweet treats and companionship. Anne was well loved and will be missed! May we all, like Anne, have that same fighting spirit of survival in us all to impact the lives of those we love!
Annie is survived by her loving Hickory Hill Family, Susan, Edgar, Josepha, Mychal and Tomiko; as well as the rest of the ECDC family who provided care for Anne these last 31 years; her friends from her UCP of Eastern CT and her years at NL ARC.
Anne was predeceased by her parents; and her loving uncle, John David, who searched relentlessly for many years so he could reunite her with mother.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Niantic. A reception to follow services.
Published in The Day on Jan. 9, 2020