Groton Long Point - Anne (Bethencourt) Mertens died at her home in Carmel, NY. April 9, 2019. The eldest of three children, Anne was born Feb. 16, 1931, to Florence and Luis Bethencourt.



She married her college sweetheart, Jack Mertens right after college, and the couple enjoyed 65 years together and were blessed with seven sons, John, Jr., Michael, Peter, Christopher, Timothy, Thomas and Paul.



Anne was a graduate of the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, N.Y., and became the Assistant to the Director of the Recreation Department in the town of Bedford. She and Jack lived close by in Katonah, N.Y., where they raised their seven sons.



Her heart was made even happier still by the birth of their 13 grandchildren on whom she doted for the rest of her life. Anne is survived by her husband, all seven of her sons and their spouses; her 13 grandchildren; and her sister, Luise; with whom she shared a very close and special relationship.



Upon retiring, Anne and her husband, Jack, resided in Groton Long Point for several years where she enjoyed her book club, playing tennis, the yearly White Elephant sale, being president of the Women's Organization and making so many new friends.



She and Jack eventually returned to New York to be closer to their children and grandchildren she loved so much. Anne will be greatly missed by her large extended family and her friends, both old and new.



A celebration of Anne's life will be held at 9 a.m. Mass Wednesday, June 19, at Our Lady of the Assumption Chapel, Enders Island, Mystic. Published in The Day on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary