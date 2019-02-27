Baltic – Anne (Macaione) Mitchell, 92, formerly of Norwich, entered the arms of her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, while at Backus Hospital surrounded by family.



She was born in Norwich July 20th, 1926, to the late Giovanni "John" and Margaret (Delmonte) Macaione. She graduated from the Norwich Free Academy in 1944. June 22, 1946, she was united in marriage to Charles W. Mitchell Sr. at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Norwich. He predeceased her.



Anne was a woman about town working hard in her career businesses, town politics and community. Her employment brought her to many positions including Simon Ford, Hartford National Bank and a Partner at Custom Marine in Old Saybrook. In her early hears, Anne could be heard on WICH radio as well. She was active and involved as NFA Class Agent Chair for the class of '44, Norwich Board of Education, served on the Inland Wetlands Commission, was a member of the Democrat Town Committee, on the Board of Directors of the Navy Federal Credit Union, President of the local Hospice in Hollywood Florida and was voted Norwich's Italian Citizen of the Year. She was also a communicant of Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Norwich. Anne also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



Never at a loss for words, "The Queen" as she was nicknamed, always lived life to the fullest and will be remembered as one heck of a lady.



She is survived by her son, Charles W. Mitchell Jr (Ann); daughters, Kim M. Begin (Leonard), and Lesley Mitchell Jones; brother, Robert Macaione; grandchildren, Cara Begin Docker, Evan Mitchell Begin, Conor W. Mitchell, Courtnay Evans, Meghan Levesque; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Anne was also predeceased by one grandchild, Tonya Mitchell Jones; five brothers; and two sisters.



Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28th at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, and again from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 1st at the funeral home. A Procession to Saints Peter and Paul Church, 180 Elizabeth St., Norwich will arrive for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary's Mausoleum, Boswell Ave., Norwich.



Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to either the Anne M. Mitchell Community Service Award Fund c/o N.F.A. 305 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360 or to the Center for Hospice Care of SE CT, 227 Dunham St., Norwich, CT 06360.



To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com Published in The Day on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary