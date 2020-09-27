1/1
Anne "Boopie" Ronski
1921 - 2020
Niantic - Anne "Boopie" Ronski, 99, went to heaven peacefully Sept. 24, 2020, surrounded by her Bayview friends, of natural causes. Born Aug. 20, 1921, in New York City, N.Y., she was the daughter of Ukrainian immigrants, Josef and Catherine (Winniczek) Czornyj.

Anne enjoyed being a homemaker and liked to bake, do needle craft, garden and volunteer at nursing homes in New York City. She loved all animals; and they loved her. Throughout her life, Anne was employed at various companies, Daggett & Rowandale Cosmetics, Dyno Hearing Aid Manufacturing, Drake Bakeries, Coty Perfumes and Colognes, B & B Company, as a watch crystal grinder, and a saleslady at Alexander's department stores.

Anne is survived by her son John W. Ronski; a daughter Kathryn Driscoll; and a granddaughter Stacey Driscoll. She was predeceased by her husband John Ronski; two brothers, Edward and Michael; and her son-in-law Jeffrey S. Driscoll.

The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Goldberg, Dr. Gregory Azia and the staff at Bayview Health Care Center for the kind and compassionate care they offered Boopie.

A graveside service will be held at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 30, at Union Cemetery, Niantic. All guests are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks while at the graveside. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.neilanfunerahome.com to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.

Published in The Day on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Graveside service
12:15 PM
Union Cemetery
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
