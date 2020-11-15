Norwich - Anne Ruth Gedeon, 99, passed away Nov. 8, 2020, at the William Backus Hospital.
She was born May 8, 1921, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl and Ruth (Bingham) Baughman. She married the late Louis P. Gedeon May 22, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio. Upon her husband's passing in February 1978, Anne moved to Connecticut to be closer to her son's family. Prior to her move to Connecticut, she retired from the May Co. department store in Maple Heights, Ohio. Subsequently, Anne was employed on a part-time basis at the Styles Furriers, in the Norwichtown Mall, for many years. Her gift-wrapping skills were impeccable and always in high demand during the holidays.
Anne was an avid and accomplished baker and loved sharing the "sweets" with family and friends. She also loved to dance whenever she had the chance. One of her fondest memories was being recognized as woman of the month, by the Cleveland Plain Dealer newspaper for her outstanding contributions to the war effort during World War II, while her husband was away serving in the South Pacific.
Anne is survived by her son Louis Gedeon of Norwich; daughter Patricia Noonan and her husband Vincent of New York City; by her grandchildren, Dustin Gedeon and Nicole Barile and husband Christopher; and by her great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Harper Barile.
Funeral Services will be private for the family.
. Memorial donations in Anne Gedeon's memory may be made to the ARC of New London County, 125 Sachem St., Norwich CT 06360.