Waterford - Anne S. Johnston, 91, formerly of Old Lyme, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Bayview Healthcare.



Mrs. Johnston was born Dec. 24, 1927, in Orange, N.J. the daughter of Stephen L. and Clara Stetson.



Her husband Andrew W. Johnston predeceased her in 1998.



She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed Bridge. Worked at In Lingua in South Orange, N.Y. teaching foreign executives' wives American language and social skills. She was a docent at the Florence Griswold Museum and loved to travel.



The family would like to warmly thank the entire staff at Bayview for their professional and compassionate care of their mother. They enabled her to both live and die with dignity. They would also like to thank Center for Hospice care of SE CT for their time, care and support of both their mother and the family.



Mrs. Johnston is survived by her three daughters, Sarah Magee and husband Michael of Old Lyme, Joan Spain and husband Ronald of R.I. and Jennifer Redding and husband Peter of Vt.; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son Stephen Johnston.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, in Christ the King Church, 1 McCurdy Rd., Old Lyme. Interment will follow in Duck River Cemetery.



Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Old Lyme is handling the arrangements. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for tributes and directions. Published in The Day on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary