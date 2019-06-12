Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Beckwith Ln
Old Lyme, CT 06371
(860) 443-8355
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne S. Johnston


2019 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anne S. Johnston Obituary
Waterford - Anne S. Johnston, 91, formerly of Old Lyme, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Bayview Healthcare.

Mrs. Johnston was born Dec. 24, 1927, in Orange, N.J. the daughter of Stephen L. and Clara Stetson.

Her husband Andrew W. Johnston predeceased her in 1998.

She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed Bridge. Worked at In Lingua in South Orange, N.Y. teaching foreign executives' wives American language and social skills. She was a docent at the Florence Griswold Museum and loved to travel.

The family would like to warmly thank the entire staff at Bayview for their professional and compassionate care of their mother. They enabled her to both live and die with dignity. They would also like to thank Center for Hospice care of SE CT for their time, care and support of both their mother and the family.

Mrs. Johnston is survived by her three daughters, Sarah Magee and husband Michael of Old Lyme, Joan Spain and husband Ronald of R.I. and Jennifer Redding and husband Peter of Vt.; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son Stephen Johnston.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, in Christ the King Church, 1 McCurdy Rd., Old Lyme. Interment will follow in Duck River Cemetery.

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Old Lyme is handling the arrangements. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for tributes and directions.
Published in The Day on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
Download Now