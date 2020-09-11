1/
Annette (Allain) Michaud
1948 - 2020
Norwich - Annette (Allain) Michaud, 71, a longtime resident of Norwich passed away Sep. 2, 2020, after a long illness.

She was born in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada Dec. 9, 1948, to Gerard "Jerry" and Viola Allain. She attended local schools and graduated from Norwich Free Academy, class of 1967.

She is survived by her husband Real Michaud; her daughter Erica Inman; her mother Viola Allain; brothers, Norman (Marie), Raymond, Robert (Patricia), Charles, and Patrick (Paula); grandchildren, Sara and Michael Owens; great-grandchildren, Emma, Eden and Corbin; several nieces, nephews and cousins in the U.S. and Canada.

Annette leaves this world to join her father Gerard; daughter Brenda; and brother Timothy in heaven.

Calling hours were 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Woyasz and Son Funeral Services, 141 Central Ave. Norwich, CT 06360. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept 11, at St Joseph Cemetery.

She will be sadly missed.

Published in The Day on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 9, 2020
My deepest sympathies to my 2nd family,
Annette always called me the brother she never wanted and I called her the sister I never needed. Annette you will truly be missed. Until we meet again.... p.s. I'll bring the Twinkies.
Bryan Manville
Family
September 9, 2020
Fred and I send our love and prayers to all the family.
Deborah Zglobis
Friend
