Norwich - Annette (Allain) Michaud, 71, a longtime resident of Norwich passed away Sep. 2, 2020, after a long illness.



She was born in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada Dec. 9, 1948, to Gerard "Jerry" and Viola Allain. She attended local schools and graduated from Norwich Free Academy, class of 1967.



She is survived by her husband Real Michaud; her daughter Erica Inman; her mother Viola Allain; brothers, Norman (Marie), Raymond, Robert (Patricia), Charles, and Patrick (Paula); grandchildren, Sara and Michael Owens; great-grandchildren, Emma, Eden and Corbin; several nieces, nephews and cousins in the U.S. and Canada.



Annette leaves this world to join her father Gerard; daughter Brenda; and brother Timothy in heaven.



Calling hours were 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Woyasz and Son Funeral Services, 141 Central Ave. Norwich, CT 06360. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept 11, at St Joseph Cemetery.



She will be sadly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store